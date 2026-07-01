Retiring Andhra DGP cycles to martyr Umesh Chandra statue, dedicates uniform

VIJAYAWADA: In a deeply moving gesture on the day of his retirement, Director General of Police (DGP) Madireddy Pratap undertook a bicycle ride from the DGP Headquarters in Mangalagiri to the statue of martyred IPS officer Umesh Chandra in Tenali, where he dedicated the police uniform he had worn for over three decades of service.

Remembered as one of AP’s bravest police officers, Umesh Chandra laid down his life while courageously fighting terrorism and organised crime. His sacrifice, dedication and unwavering commitment to public safety continue to inspire generations of police personnel.

Born into a farming family, Pratap rose from helping his mother deliver milk as a child to becoming the state’s top police officer. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation for integrity, discipline and humility. Before retiring, he also visited his former teachers to seek their blessings, acknowledging their role in shaping his life.

During his distinguished career spanning more than 35 years, Pratap served in several key positions, including Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds Commander, Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, CEO of AP Investment, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC, Director General of Fire Services and Disaster Response, and Chairman of the AP Road Safety Authority.