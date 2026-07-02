Andhra Pradesh releases Krishna waters for kharif irrigation in delta

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday released Krishna river waters from the Prakasam Barrage to benefit farmers in the Krishna Delta, marking the start of the kharif season.

District Collector G Lakshmisha, along with public representatives and officials, formally opened the Eastern and Western canal head regulators, releasing 3,200 cusecs of irrigation water. Special rituals were performed at the barrage before the release, symbolically offering turmeric, kumkum, and saree to “Krishnamma.”

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha said: “Farmer welfare is the government’s foremost priority. By releasing water on time, nearly 13.08 lakh acres of ayacut will benefit, enabling 30 lakh farmers to take up cultivation.”

He added that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s flagship Jaladhara–Jalaharati programme, canal repairs and desilting works have been completed to ensure water reaches the tail-end ayacut. The government is also focusing on groundwater recharge to make agriculture more sustainable.

State Federation of Water Users Associations president Alla Gopalakrishna Rao said, “By completing paddy transplantation by July-end, farmers can protect crops from cyclones in November.”

He highlighted that Rs 64 crore has been spent on canal strengthening and desilting in the Krishna Delta, with Rs 425 crore allocated statewide.He added that Pulichintala waters are being managed efficiently and Godavari waters will be diverted through Pattiseema in July to prevent shortages.

Former Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha said: “Supporting farmers in every possible way is the government’s goal. Investment support under Annadata Sukhibhava has already been credited to farmers’ accounts.”

She stressed that projects like Polavaram, water conservation, and canal development will provide lasting benefits. With the possibility of reduced rainfall due to El Niño, she urged farmers to use water judiciously and plan crops according to availability. “Priority must be given to drinking water needs, followed by irrigation,” she added, expressing hope for a prosperous kharif season.