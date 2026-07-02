Intensify efforts to eliminate power interruptions: Minister Gottipati to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed officials to intensify efforts to eliminate power interruptions and low-voltage issues across the State, while ensuring that all ongoing power infrastructure projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy Department at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister assessed the status of power supply, progress of transmission projects, thermal power generation, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, and the State’s long-term power requirements.

The Minister instructed officials to hold regular meetings with contractors executing APTRANSCO projects and ensure that there are no delays in project implementation. He said officials must take responsibility for completing the works within the prescribed deadlines and coordinate closely with District Collectors to resolve issues without delay.

Officials informed the Minister that the performance of thermal power stations had improved significantly. They said the Plant Load Factor (PLF) had crossed 80% during the January to June 2026 period.

The Minister noted that the PLF had remained between 45% and 50% during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure. Mr. Ravi Kumar directed officials to maintain adequate stocks of quality coal to support at least 15 days of uninterrupted thermal power generation at all times.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s directions, the Minister said APGENCO should be further strengthened to enhance the State’s own power generation capacity, thereby reducing dependence on power purchases from external sources.

He also asked officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the development and management of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in anticipation of the State’s growing electricity demand.

Emphasising the importance of consumer-centric governance, the Minister said the Energy Department should work towards improving the quality of services and enhancing public satisfaction with the power sector.