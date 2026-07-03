Vijayawada Division exceeds Hindi implementation targets

VIJAYAWADA: The Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee (DOLIC) meeting of Vijayawada Division, South Coast Railway, was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya. On the occasion, the Division’s quarterly e-magazine Vijayarath was released.

In his address, Sonakiya stressed that implementing the Official Language Policy is a collective responsibility of all Central government offices.

With a possible inspection by the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, he urged officers to increase the use of Hindi in routine noting and correspondence and to ensure at least one Hindi item is included in every inspection report.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) and Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari PE Edwin reported that Vijayawada Division has exceeded the prescribed targets.

Against the 35% target for Hindi noting, the Division achieved 87.87%, and against 60% target for replying in Hindi to correspondence received in Hindi, it recorded 88%.