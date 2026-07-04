Andhra Pradesh government plans police commissionerates for Tirupati, Guntur and Rajamahendravaram

VIJAYAWADA: The State government reportedly has given the consent for the establishment of three new police commissionerates as part of its efforts to strengthen law and order and modernise the policing system in the State.

According to official sources, the government has prepared proposals to upgrade the existing police units in Tirupati, Guntur, and Rajamahendravaram into full-fledged police commissionerates. The move is aimed at improving public safety, enhancing policing efficiency, and ensuring faster response to emerging law-and-order challenges in rapidly growing urban centres.

The proposal seeks to address population growth, urban expansion and evolving law-and-order challenges by improving policing efficiency.

To expedite the process, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta directed the police chiefs of Tirupati, Guntur and Rajamahendravaram to finalise jurisdictional boundaries and assess infrastructure requirements for the proposed commissionerates.

“If implemented, the new commissionerates will mark a major expansion of the commissionerate system in the State and are expected to play a crucial role in meeting the evolving security and administrative needs of the state’s growing cities,” said a senior police official.