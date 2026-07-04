Andhra Pradesh: YouTuber Joseph’s custody sparks tension

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Inaguduru police station in Krishna district on Friday after police brought popular YouTuber B Joseph, widely known as ‘Prasna Ravan’, for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Police took Ravan into custody and shifted him to Inaguduru police station on Friday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Jana Sena leaders. As a precautionary measure, police closed the station gates and deployed heavy security to prevent any untoward incidents. A large number of Jana Sena leaders and supporters gathered near the police station, leading to a tense atmosphere.

Supporters objected to the entry of Ravan’s legal team into the police station and demanded that their legal representatives also be allowed inside. After being questioned, Ravan was taken to the Government Hospital for medical examination and later produced before a court in Machilipatnam on Friday night.

Advocate Jada Sravan appeared on behalf of the YouTuber during the court proceedings. Ravan was earlier arrested by Pithapuram police on July 1 in a similar case and was granted bail by a court. He was subsequently arrested by Sarpavaram police in another case, where he also secured bail.