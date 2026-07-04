Minister Nara Lokesh launches Rs 6.3 crore temple works

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh launched the `6.3 crore restoration and development works at the historic Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mangalagiri on Friday. He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the temple’s long-term development and improvement of pilgrim amenities.

After receiving a traditional Purna Kumbha welcome from temple priests and officials, Lokesh performed the Bhoomi Puja for the construction of a new Yagasala, reconstruction of the Vahana Mandapam and Ghanta Mandapam, and restoration of the historic Sri Krishnadevaraya Mandapam. He also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the commencement of the works and reviewed the proposed architectural designs.

Following a special darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Rajyalakshmi, the Minister inspected various sections of the temple and instructed officials to prepare a master plan focusing on pilgrim facilities and the temple’s future development. He emphasised that all works should be carried out in accordance with the temple’s traditional architecture and customs.

Lokesh also directed officials to ensure that devotees do not face inconvenience during the execution of the works and called for strengthening the daily Nitya Prasadam distribution system. He inspected the temple Pushkarini and suggested measures for its improvement.