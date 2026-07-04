SIT moves Andhra Pradesh HC over Nagaraju’s interrogation order

VIJAYAWADA: The SIT probing the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna on Friday moved the HC, challenging a Vijayawada court’s directions on the custodial interrogation of suspended Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju.

The SIT sought permission to question Nagaraju at Krishna Lanka police station instead of Rajahmundry Central Prison. It challenged the lower court’s directions allowing a lawyer to be present during interrogation and requiring continuous CCTV and audio-video recording of the questioning. Justice Kuncham Maheswara Rao declined interim relief, observing that Nagaraju’s side must be heard. The judge adjourned the matter on Sunday at 10.30 am.

The SIT told the HC that Sai was allegedly detained illegally without being produced before a magistrate and that witnesses had seen him with injuries in police custody. The SIT said investigators had seized a baton with stains, bones, burnt ash and a partially burnt steel wrist chain for forensic exam.

It said Sai’s body was yet to be recovered and probe is on. Public Prosecutor Menda Lakshminarayana sought access to the crime scene, while senior counsel Challa Ajay Kumar opposed the plea.