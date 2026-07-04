Tadepalli techie’s AI paper selected for International Conference on Machine Learning in Seoul

VIJAYAWADA: Venkata Sree Karthikeya Gattupalli, a tech entrepreneur with roots in Tadepalli, has been selected to present his pioneering artificial intelligence research at the prestigious International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.

Karthikeya, the son of Tadepalli residents G Ramaprasad and Vaishnavi, founder of legalbill.ai, legal technology startup based in Reno, Nevada, USA. His research paper, titled “Domain-Adapted Hybrid Mamba-Attention SLM for Legal Billing Review,” has been accepted after a rigorous international peer-review for presentation at the AI4Law Workshop at ICML 2026 on July 10.

The research targets a critical challenge within the multi-billion dollar US legal services industry, which relies heavily on complex corporate billing and manual invoice-review processes. Karthikeya’s paper introduces an innovative type of Small Language Model (SLM) engineered specifically for the legal sector. This specialised AI model automates the review of lawyer invoices to flag line-item errors and overbilling.

He emphasised that the validation at ICML proves world-class AI innovation can emerge from highly focused, domain-specific engineering, adding that he is proud to represent both his US startup and Tadepalli on a global stage.