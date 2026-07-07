Andhra rolls out first ‘Mee Mart’ linked to fair price shops

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to modernise the public distribution system and provide quality essential commodities at affordable prices, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday launched the State’s first ‘Mee Mart’ at Lalupuram in Guntur district, marking the rollout of an ambitious initiative to establish 1,000 mini marts linked to fair price shops across the State.

Addressing the media, Manohar said it aims to benefit both consumers and fair price shop dealers by making more than 250 daily-use products available at prices Rs 3-Rs 5 lower than those in the open market without compromising on quality. He said the project would provide an additional source of income and greater financial stability to nearly 30,000 fair price shop dealers.

The Minister said the Mee Marts are being established by the Civil Supplies Department in partnership with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), with products sourced through the Frontier Market supply chain. Dealers will be able to stock commodities based on local demand, ensuring better availability and efficient inventory management.

Manohar said the new initiative would help restore their economic viability while offering quality products to consumers at lower prices. He also announced plans to integrate Mee Marts with the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or Digital Rupee, enabling beneficiaries to purchase essential commodities digitally in the future. The move, he said, would improve transparency in welfare delivery and provide consumers greater flexibility in using government benefits.

Of the proposed 1,000 Mee Marts, 553 are ready for launch, with nine outlets, including the one at Lalupuram, inaugurated on Monday.

The government also plans to modernise fair price shops and ensure they remain open throughout the month to provide improved services.