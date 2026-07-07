MP Kesineni seeks modernisation of Vijayawada Railway Station

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Vijayawada Railway Station should be transformed into a modern, passenger-friendly transport hub, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the station, interacted with passengers and railway employees, reviewed existing facilities, and directed railway officials to promptly address commuter grievances.

During the inspection, the MP received representations from passengers and workers regarding infrastructure and service-related issues. He immediately discussed the concerns with railway officials and instructed them to ensure that passengers are not put to inconvenience. He also inaugurated passenger rest rooms established by BRK organisation.

Addressing the media, he said Vijayawada, being one of the busiest railway junctions in the country, deserves redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat scheme. He said he has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and would continue pursuing it with the Railway Ministry, central officials, and the AP government. He also called for improved facilities for railway employees, more dormitories for passengers, and early resolution of issues delaying the PPP-based redevelopment project.

The MP further said efforts are being made to introduce the long-pending Machilipatnam-Goa train and a new train in the name of Goddess Kanaka Durga. The programme was attended by Corporation Chairman Nagul Meera, and railway officials.