393 RVR & JC Engg College students get jobs at TCS

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 393 students of RVR & JC College of Engineering (Autonomous), Chowdavaram, have secured placements in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the first phase of the 2026-27 campus recruitment drive, with annual salary packages ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

According to the college management, 35 students were selected in the Prime category with annual packages of Rs 9 lakh, 52 in the Digital category with Rs 7 lakh packages, and 306 in Ninja category with packages of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

College Chairman Rayapati Srinivas, Vice-Chairman Jagarlamudi Murali Mohan and Secretary and Correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna attributed the achievement to the institution’s focus on industry-oriented training, coding skills, mock interviews and skill development programmes.

Principal Kolla Srinivas said the number of TCS selections is expected to rise to 450 after the National Qualifier Test (NQT) results are announced.