Besant Road vendors protest Vijayawada Municipal Corporation eviction drive

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed on Besant Road on Tuesday after municipal and town planning officials allegedly attempted to forcibly evict street vendors, prompting protests by CITU leaders, vendors’ unions, and CPI(M) activists.

Dozens of police personnel were deployed on Besant Road as vendors staged a sit-in on the road opposing the removal of their pushcarts. Protesters alleged the evictions were being carried out despite vendors holding old ID cards and receipts for fees paid. Leaders questioned UCD and Town Planning officials, saying it was not proper to evict vendors who have legally issued ID cards.

From Raghavayya Park to Tummidi Brothers, the protesters took out a rally condemning the officials’ approach. CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said the coalition government has a responsibility to protect vendors’ livelihoods and announced CPI(M)’s full support to the struggle for hawkers’ rights.

He demanded an immediate halt to the harassment of vendors with ID cards and urged the Municipal Commissioner to hold talks with them for a resolution. He warned that if demands are not met, large-scale agitations will be held, including gherao of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office.

Babu Rao and CITU district vice-president Donepudi Kashinath condemned the “attacks” on vendors’ livelihoods on Besant Road. They alleged officials were deliberately not issuing ID cards and then using that reason for eviction. They claimed Rs 200 was collected from vendors in the name of ID cards but neither receipts nor cards were given, and demanded a probe. They demanded pending ID cards be issued immediately.