DME takes action over Vijayawada GGH ambulance lapse

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has taken disciplinary action following the lapses in providing a government Mahaprasthanam ambulance for transporting a body from Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

Despite the vehicle being available at the premises of the hospital, the family was forced to pay Rs 5,200 to hire a private ambulance to shift the body to Tiruvuru on June 30.

Acting on the directions of Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, DME Dr Vishnuvardhan conducted an inquiry, reviewed records and spoke to staff.

The probe found that Deputy CMR Officer Dr Mangadevi failed to arrange the ambulance, leading to her surrender to the Directorate of Public Health.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the service provider, IHG Pvt. Ltd., for not operating ambulances as per the MoU with the government.

Dr Vishnuvardhan said strict accountability will be enforced to ensure such incidents do not recur, and families are not burdened when entitled services are available.