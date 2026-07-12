Move with confidence: AP HC Judge to women

VIJAYAWADA: The HC Judge Justice PV Jyothirmayi said awareness grows only when people question prevailing norms and that education is the foundation for building a progressive society. She urged women to move forward with self-confidence and called upon writers to produce literature that inspires social consciousness.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Vidushimani Satkara Sabha, organised as part of the Third International Telugu Women Writers’ Conference (Rachayithrula Sabalu) at KBN College in Vijayawada, Justice Jyothirmayi said self-confidence is a person’s greatest strength. “It cannot be given by others or taken away by anyone,” she remarked.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, writer Volga (Olga), Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Conference Honorary Organising Secretary Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and others attended the programme.