Seven buses destroyed in Vijayawada Auto Nagar blaze, no casualties reported

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada on Sunday afternoon, destroying seven buses that had been parked at a mechanic’s shed for repairs. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Upon receiving information from the locals, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and carried out fire dousing operations. According to police, the fire started in one of the buses undergoing repair work. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly to the other buses parked nearby, triggering a massive blaze and sending thick smoke into the air.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot, and firefighters launched an intensive operation to contain the flames. After sustained efforts, the fire was brought under control, preventing it from spreading further to nearby properties.

The seven buses parked inside the garage were completely gutted in the fire, causing heavy property loss. The extent of the damage is yet to be officially assessed. Police registered a case and investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. Officials said there was no loss of life or injuries in the incident, as the buses were parked for maintenance and no passengers were on board.