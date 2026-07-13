Telugu women writers call for stronger safeguards

VIJAYAWADA: Preservation of the Telugu language must begin at home, while literature should play a transformative role in building an equitable society, speakers said at the valedictory session of the two‑day Third International Telugu Women Writers’ Conference on Sunday.

Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad urged families to encourage children to speak Telugu to safeguard the mother tongue. He praised organisers for bringing together writers worldwide and voiced concern over abusive comments against women on social media, calling for stronger laws.

Dr BR Ambedkar University Vice‑Chancellor Prof. KR Rajani highlighted the literary heritage of women dating back to the Vedic period. AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja urged writers to produce value‑based literature that empowers women, while AP Creative and Cultural Commission Chairperson Podapati Tejaswini said preserving Telugu language and culture would be the greatest tribute to literary stalwarts.

The conference concluded with adoption of 10 resolutions on gender equality, women empowerment, Telugu language, literature and social justice. Delegates urged the Centre, State to enact stringent laws against derogatory remarks by public representatives.

Resolutions also called for stronger safeguards against domestic violence, workplace harassment and discrimination, revival of library procurement, equal pay, economic opportunities and representation in policymaking bodies.