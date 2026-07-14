AI-powered surveillance platform redefines policing in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A six-month-old infant abducted from a pavement in Chirala was reunited with his mother within 24 hours. A stolen scooter in Guntur led police to crack seven vehicle theft cases with one real-time alert. A long-pending missing woman was traced after investigators got crucial tech support.
These are not isolated wins. They reflect the growing impact of RTGS CCTV360, Andhra Pradesh Government’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled surveillance platform that is quietly redefining policing across the State.
By integrating thousands of CCTV cameras into a single intelligent network, the system is enabling faster investigations, better crime detection, and stronger public safety.
As part of its vision for a Safe Andhra Pradesh, the State has built one of India’s most comprehensive AI-based surveillance ecosystems. More than 14,750 CCTV cameras across the State have been integrated with the Real Time Governance Society through the advanced CCTV360 platform.
Unlike conventional systems that only record footage, CCTV360 uses AI to analyse vehicle movements, identify travel patterns, generate instant alerts, and provide actionable intelligence to police. The result is a shift from reactive to proactive, technology-driven policing.
One striking example comes from Guntur. A Honda Activa was stolen in Pattabhipuram limits. Despite field searches, police could not trace it. The case was referred to RTGS CCTV360.
Using the registration number, the AI platform scanned the network and detected the scooter moving through a major Guntur junction. Within seconds, an alert went to police. The suspect was arrested immediately. During questioning he confessed to stealing seven other vehicles. What began as one theft led to detection of multiple crimes, showing the multiplier effect of AI-assisted policing.
The system’s value extends beyond property crimes. Earlier this month in Chirala, Bapatla district, a woman sleeping on the street woke to find her six-month-old baby missing.
With CCTV360 analysing footage from multiple locations, investigators tracked the suspect’s movements and route. Police arrested the accused within 24 hours and rescued the infant safely.
The reunion underscored how effective deployment of technology can restore hope. RTGS CCTV360 is also becoming a major deterrent for organised vehicle theft. Once a stolen vehicle’s registration number is uploaded, AI monitors it across the integrated network.
Whenever it passes a connected camera, the system instantly alerts concerned officers. This cuts investigation time, narrows search areas, and increases chances of recovery before vehicles enter interstate crime networks.
The impact is already visible. In the past four months alone, CCTV360 has helped police recover 80 stolen vehicles, trace 73 missing persons, and apprehend 52 accused in various cases.
These numbers show AI is becoming an indispensable investigative tool, not just a surveillance mechanism.
The platform has aided cases statewide. In Vijayawada, real-time alerts helped recover a vehicle initially reported stolen, later found to have been taken by the complainant’s husband in a domestic dispute.
In Nandigama, a stolen motorcycle was traced near Chillakallu using CCTV360 inputs. Police in AS Nagar, Vissannapeta and Madanapalle have also solved long-pending vehicle thefts with technical assistance from the platform.
It has also proved vital in tracing missing people. In Mylavaram, police traced a woman missing for a long period and reunited her with family. In SR Peta, a missing girl was located on the same day the complaint was filed.
In Reddigudem, investigators tracked a missing person’s vehicle movement through the network, helping locate the individual safely. These cases show intelligent surveillance is saving lives and reducing trauma for families.
The success of RTGS CCTV360 illustrates how AI, combined with public infrastructure and responsive policing, can boost governance.
As AP expands its digital governance ecosystem, RTGS CCTV360 stands out as an example of intelligent infrastructure making communities safer, investigations faster, and governance more responsive.
In an era where criminals exploit technology, the State is showing governments can use it more effectively - turning thousands of cameras into an intelligent network that never sleeps.