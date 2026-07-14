AI-powered surveillance platform redefines policing in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A six-month-old infant abducted from a pavement in Chirala was reunited with his mother within 24 hours. A stolen scooter in Guntur led police to crack seven vehicle theft cases with one real-time alert. A long-pending missing woman was traced after investigators got crucial tech support.

These are not isolated wins. They reflect the growing impact of RTGS CCTV360, Andhra Pradesh Government’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled surveillance platform that is quietly redefining policing across the State.

By integrating thousands of CCTV cameras into a single intelligent network, the system is enabling faster investigations, better crime detection, and stronger public safety.

As part of its vision for a Safe Andhra Pradesh, the State has built one of India’s most comprehensive AI-based surveillance ecosystems. More than 14,750 CCTV cameras across the State have been integrated with the Real Time Governance Society through the advanced CCTV360 platform.

Unlike conventional systems that only record footage, CCTV360 uses AI to analyse vehicle movements, identify travel patterns, generate instant alerts, and provide actionable intelligence to police. The result is a shift from reactive to proactive, technology-driven policing.

One striking example comes from Guntur. A Honda Activa was stolen in Pattabhipuram limits. Despite field searches, police could not trace it. The case was referred to RTGS CCTV360.

Using the registration number, the AI platform scanned the network and detected the scooter moving through a major Guntur junction. Within seconds, an alert went to police. The suspect was arrested immediately. During questioning he confessed to stealing seven other vehicles. What began as one theft led to detection of multiple crimes, showing the multiplier effect of AI-assisted policing.

The system’s value extends beyond property crimes. Earlier this month in Chirala, Bapatla district, a woman sleeping on the street woke to find her six-month-old baby missing.