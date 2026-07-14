APCRDA receives 52 grievances from public at Andhra's Rayapudi

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its continued efforts to address the grievances of Capital Region farmers and agricultural labourers, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted its weekly Grievance Day at the APCRDA Headquarters in Rayapudi on Monday. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju held a review meeting with officials from various departments and Special Deputy Collectors (SDCs).

He reviewed the progress of departmental activities, and directed the officials to carry out their responsibilities in line with the targets and timelines set by the Authority.

Capital Region farmers and village residents submitted their petitions to Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja, Kollabathula Karthik, and T Rahul Kumar Reddy. The Additional Commissioners assured the petitioners that every effort would be made to resolve their grievances at the earliest. They informed the applicants that certain issues require decisions at Government level.

For the convenience of farmers and local residents, APCRDA officials informed that petitions are received on all working days at the Citizen Grievance Centre (CGC) located at APCRDA Headquarters.

They also reiterated that Grievance Day is conducted every Monday from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at the APCRDA Headquarters in Rayapudi. A total of 52 grievances were received during today’s programme.

In addition to the Grievance Day, APCRDA also established a Help Desk at its Headquarters to facilitate the resolution of NPCI and bank linkage-related issues of the farmers.