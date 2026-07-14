Frozen foods factory destroyed in major fire in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at Sri Vijaya Durga Frozen Foods in New Autonagar, Kanuru village, late on Sunday night, triggered panic in the area.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched operations to bring the blaze under control. However, the factory was completely gutted by the time the flames were extinguished.

No casualties were reported. Police suspect that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though the exact reason will be confirmed after an investigation.

Preliminary estimates indicate that property worth around `1 crore was destroyed in the incident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.