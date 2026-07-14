IIT Kharagpur team studies LPS works

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from IIT Kharagpur visited Amaravati on Monday to study the road infrastructure being developed under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). The team comprised Professor M Amaranatha Reddy and Associate Professor of Transportation Engineering Dr Kranti Kumar Koon.
As part of their visit, the delegation held discussions with engineering officials at the ADCL headquarters in Rayapudi. Later, they toured LPS zones 12, 10, 9 and 5C, where farmers had contributed land for capital construction. The team examined the methods being followed in road construction and reviewed the technical standards being applied.
Engineering officials briefed the IIT experts on the procedures adopted under APCRDA’s supervision, explaining the infrastructure being developed in each zone. The visit was aimed at assessing the quality of construction and ensuring that Amaravati’s capital roads meet national standards in transportation engineering.
The Commissioner’s office noted that the study reflects APCRDA’s commitment to adopting advanced technical practices and involving reputed institutions in the capital’s development process. It follows technical reviews by research bodies, reinforcing Amaravati’s focus on building scientifically designed infrastructure for the capital region.
CRRI team reviews Amaravati road infra
A delegation from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has completed a two-day study of road infrastructure being developed in the capital city under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).
The team inspected internal roads, stormwater drains, sewerage systems and power line works across several LPS zones before submitting its findings to the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director at Rayapudi.
The experts visited zones 2, 5, 9, 10, 12 and 12A, reviewing construction designs and plans prepared by ADC. They recommended that LPS roads be designed to withstand cumulative traffic loads of 5 million standard axles (5 MSA), while trunk roads should be built to handle 100 MSA, in line with civil and highway engineering standards. ADC officials presented a detailed PowerPoint briefing on the progress of works.
On the other hand, ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmiparthasarathi on Monday inspected arrangements for the upcoming Jagannath Rathayatra at Venkatapalem village.
The procession, scheduled for July 16, will begin from the TTD temple and proceed to the AP CRDA temple at Rayapudi.
The CMD reviewed works being undertaken by ADC engineering officials to facilitate parking and movement of the chariots within the temple premises.
She inspected the routes along which the chariots will pass and directed officials to ensure smooth completion of arrangements. ADC Chief Engineer T Moses Kumar briefed her that preparations were progressing swiftly and would be completed by Tuesday evening.