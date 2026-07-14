IIT Kharagpur team studies LPS works

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from IIT Kharagpur visited Amaravati on Monday to study the road infrastructure being developed under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). The team comprised Professor M Amaranatha Reddy and Associate Professor of Transportation Engineering Dr Kranti Kumar Koon.

As part of their visit, the delegation held discussions with engineering officials at the ADCL headquarters in Rayapudi. Later, they toured LPS zones 12, 10, 9 and 5C, where farmers had contributed land for capital construction. The team examined the methods being followed in road construction and reviewed the technical standards being applied.

Engineering officials briefed the IIT experts on the procedures adopted under APCRDA’s supervision, explaining the infrastructure being developed in each zone. The visit was aimed at assessing the quality of construction and ensuring that Amaravati’s capital roads meet national standards in transportation engineering.

The Commissioner’s office noted that the study reflects APCRDA’s commitment to adopting advanced technical practices and involving reputed institutions in the capital’s development process. It follows technical reviews by research bodies, reinforcing Amaravati’s focus on building scientifically designed infrastructure for the capital region.

CRRI team reviews Amaravati road infra

A delegation from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has completed a two-day study of road infrastructure being developed in the capital city under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

The team inspected internal roads, stormwater drains, sewerage systems and power line works across several LPS zones before submitting its findings to the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director at Rayapudi.