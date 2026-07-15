201 families of Pulladigunta village in Guntur district get rights over house sites

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant relief to residents of Pulladigunta village in Guntur district, the government has resolved a century-old revenue issue by removing 8.51 acres of residential land from the prohibited property list, enabling 201 families to secure full ownership rights over their house sites.

The village, a hamlet of Karnepadu Revenue Village in Vatticherukuru Mandal, had remained classified as Thopu Poramboke for nearly 100 years despite residents constructing houses, paying gram panchayat taxes, electricity bills and exercising their voting rights. Following representations from villagers, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad took up the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who directed officials to examine the records.

A re-survey confirmed long-standing habitation over 8.51 acres, along with internal roads.

Based on the findings, the Revenue Department proposed reclassifying the residential area as village habitation and removing it from the prohibited list, while retaining 1.27 acres of vacant land, the Government Urdu School, Rama temple and mosque under the prohibited list as Government land. The proposal has received State Cabinet approval, and formal orders are expected shortly.

Anagani said the Coalition Government is committed to resolving long-pending revenue issues affecting entire communities.

He cited similar resolutions in Shettihalli, Vatticherukuru and Kungundi villages, benefiting thousands of residents, and assured that more such long standing issues across Andhra Pradesh would be addressed in the coming days.