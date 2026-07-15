ISKCON to hold Jagannath Rath Yatra in Vijayawada tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The management of The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, (ISKCON) Vijayawada on Tuesday said that it is set to host the grand ‘Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026’ on Thursday, July 16, from 1.00 pm onwards. Recognised by the Indian Book of Records as South India’s largest cart festival, the mega spiritual event is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the region.

State Governor, S Abdul Nazeer, has been invited as the Chief Guest. He will perform the inaugural prayers and the traditional ritual clearance of the chariot pathway. Dignitaries from various sectors of society are also expected to attend.

The highlight of the festival will be the majestic chariot procession carrying Lord Jagannath, Baladeva, and Subhadra Maharani. The multi-kilometer Rath route will begin at Sithara Grounds and pass through Bhavanipuram, Swathi Theatre Road, Kanaka Durga Ammavari Temple Road, Ratham Centre, before culminating at Sitammavari Padalu.

Alongside the procession, ISKCON has planned a series of cultural programs including traditional Kuchipudi dance, theatrical plays, and Street Harinam Sankirthans by devotees from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Brazil, Kazakhstan and USA.

A special event, ‘Sumangali Subhadra’, will be held on July 18 at 5 pm, where Subhadra Maharani will be presented with a “Saree” arriving on four bullock carts sponsored by VVIPs from nearby districts including Guntur and Vijayawada.

The festivities will conclude with a three-day Rath Mela from July 16 to 18, held daily between 5 pm and 9.30 pm. As part of Mahaprasadam, free sanctified vegetarian meals will be distributed continuously to about one lakh visiting devotees during the event.