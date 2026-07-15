Minority rights panel seeks more time for SIR in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Minority Rights Protection Committee has welcomed the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for voter enrolment, corrections and inclusions in Andhra Pradesh till July 24, while urging the Election Commission to extend the process by another month to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.

Committee president and Urdu Academy Chairman Farooq Shubli said the organisation had earlier appealed to the State Election Officer to extend the deadline, as the original timeframe was insufficient.

He said all political parties had supported the demand, and described the 10-day extension as a positive step. However, he urged the Election Commission to provide at least one more month to enable eligible citizen to exercise their franchise.

Shubli announced the formation of a State-level legal committee, headed by HC advocate Abdul Saleem and comprising around 20 senior lawyers, to provide free legal assistance to voters facing issues during the revision process.

He said the committee would help resolve objections and discrepancies after the draft electoral roll is published on July 31.