Singapore offers support for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to the rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital, the Singapore government has stepped forward to collaborate and offer its comprehensive expertise in developing Amaravati into a world-class city.

A high-level Singaporean delegation on Tuesday met with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana at his camp office in Rayapudi to discuss technological partnership, administrative coordination, and strategic planning for the capital city project.

The visiting delegation was led by Francis Chong, Senior Director of the Emerging Markets Division at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and Tay Lian Chee, Chief Executive of Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE). The team included Singaporean Deputy Directors Lim Chi Kia and Nisha Sharda.

During the high-level meeting, the Singaporean representatives expressed their absolute readiness to extend technical partnership, institutional capacity-building, and specialised advisory support to ensure high-quality execution of Amaravati’s master plan.

The delegates assured Narayana of Singapore’s full backing, offering to share their extensive urban developmental experience to help construct a smart, sustainable, and highly livable capital.

“Singapore is fully prepared to provide the necessary technological expertise, technical knowledge, and specialised training for municipal officials to support the state government’s vision of building a globally competitive, world-class capital,” the team affirmed.