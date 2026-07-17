GAD to take over new buildings in Amaravati soon

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) P Narayana and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, along with TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao, toured the Amaravati capital region to review progress on the construction of MLA and MLC residential towers and HOD towers.

Narayana said the buildings are almost complete and will soon be handed over to the General Administration Department (GAD). He explained the precautions taken during construction and assured that legislators will soon move into fully equipped residences.

Palla Srinivas Rao expressed satisfaction, noting that Amaravati’s development is progressing as planned under the leadership of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and BJP allies.

Ramanaidu criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s shifting stance on the capital, recalling his earlier proposals for three capitals and now ‘Mavigun.’ He said Amaravati will be the economic backbone of AP, just as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad drive revenues in their States. Highlighting the scale of construction, officials said five iconic Secretariat towers are being built to house nearly 16,000 employees, designed as pillar-less Diagrid structures capable of withstanding cyclones. At 204 metres, the Secretariat will be among the tallest such buildings globally.

For legislators, 12 towers with 276 flats are 90% complete, while six towers with 138 flats for All India Service officers are 95% finished. Ramanaidu said Amaravati is India’s first capital city to integrate Secretariat and HOD towers at one site. He added that land acquisition for the Seed Access Road is almost complete, with 99.5% of farmers cooperating.

The ministers reiterated that Amaravati is being developed as a world-class people’s capital, and thanked farmers for their support in building the capital city.