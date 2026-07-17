Kakani’s plea: Andhra Pradesh HC asks government, registry to file counters

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday sought the assistance of Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas in adjudicating a petition filed by YSRCP senior leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, which raises questions over the jurisdiction of courts trying criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan observed that the State government and the High Court Registry should work in coordination on the issue. It directed both the State government and the Registry to file detailed counters and posted the matter for hearing on September 29.

Kakani has challenged G.O. Ms. No. 250, issued in 2018, which authorised a Special Court headed by a Sessions Judge to try cases against MPs and MLAs.

The petitioner contended that cases triable by a Judicial First Class Magistrate are being heard by a Sessions Court, contrary to the SC’s directions. Advocate B Sasibhushana Rao appeared for Kakani.