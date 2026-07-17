Minister directs strict hygiene, menu compliance in social welfare hostels

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy has directed officials to ensure that there is no compromise on cleanliness, sanitation, or the implementation of the prescribed menu in Social Welfare hostels across the state.

Chairing a Zoom conference with District Deputy Directors (DDs), District Civil Welfare Officers (DCWOs), and Assistant Social Welfare Officers (ASWOs) from the Social Welfare Directorate at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been closely monitoring the functioning of welfare hostels and expects the highest standards of management.

Dola instructed officials to ensure that hostels maintain proper hygiene and sanitation and that students receive nutritious meals as per the approved menu. He stressed that parents should be fully satisfied with the facilities and upkeep of the hostels.

The Minister asked principals and wardens to treat students with care and affection while ensuring that even minor issues are addressed promptly. He directed officials to accord top priority to the health and safety of hostel inmates and maintain constant vigilance over their well-being.

The Minister said the government has ensured all necessary facilities for students and called upon officials to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and efficiency to enhance the reputation of Social Welfare Department.