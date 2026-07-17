Power subsidy restored for all eligible aqua farmers: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday said the coalition government had restored power subsidy benefits to all eligible aqua farmers by revising the policy adopted during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. In a statement issued here, the minister alleged that the previous government had divided aqua farming areas into ‘Aqua’ and ‘Non-Aqua’ zones, resulting in thousands of farmers being excluded from the power subsidy scheme. He said the policy had caused hardship to a large section of aqua farmers.

Ravi Kumar said after assuming office, the coalition government reviewed the policy and initiated corrective measures to ensure that all eligible aqua farmers received the subsidy. As part of the exercise, a registration process was launched to extend power supply at a subsidised tariff of `1.50 per unit to eligible beneficiaries.

The Minister said the government remained committed to supporting productive sectors through targeted power subsidies. Besides agricultural farmers, subsidy benefits were also being extended to aqua farmers, handloom weavers, goldsmiths and members of the barber community, he said.

Alleging that the previous government had weakened the power and aqua sectors during its five-year tenure, Ravi Kumar said the present administration was focused on rebuilding the sectors through policy reforms and infrastructure improvements.