Temples foster values in society: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday flagged off the Jagannath Rath Yatra at Venkatapalem in Amaravati, describing spirituality as the most effective remedy for reducing stress in today’s fast-paced world. He said temples play a vital role in fostering peace, harmony and strong moral values in society.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister expressed concern over weakening family relationships and the growing negative influence of social media, which he said had contributed to incidents such as family suicides and crimes against children. He stressed that spirituality offers a path to mental peace and emotional well-being.

Naidu said the State government is constructing 5,000 Sri Venkateswara temples across Andhra Pradesh to strengthen spiritual values and promote social harmony. Following the traditions of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, he ceremonially swept the path before the chariot with a golden broom and flagged off the procession by pulling the chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Offering a model of Amaravati’s master plan to Lord Jagannath, the Chief Minister prayed for the capital city’s emergence as a world-class global city. He also advocated reviving the tradition of joint families and welcomed ISKCON’s decision to organise the Jagannath Rath Yatra annually in Amaravati.

He appreciated the service activities of ISKCON and the Akshaya Patra Foundation, noting that the latter provides nutritious meals to 1.8 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh through 10 centralised kitchens.