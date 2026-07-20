Fresh diarrhoea outbreak in city, 14 hospitalised

VIJAYAWADA: A fresh diarrhoea scare has surfaced in Giripuram, where 14 residents from two lanes were hospitalised on July 18 after developing vomiting and loose motions.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Health Department have intensified surveillance and collected water samples.

Officials said the cases are confined to two lanes with about 850 residents, while Giripuram has nearly 3,000. Medical teams are conducting door-to-door checks, and water quality tests are underway. Preliminary results showed no contamination, but samples have been sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guntur, for detailed analysis.

A senior VMC official, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said, “We tested the residual chlorine levels, and they were found to be satisfactory. Water samples were also tested, and no contamination was detected in the preliminary examination. However, samples have been sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Guntur, for detailed analysis, and the reports are expected on Sunday.” The official added, “All the patients are stable, and only a few out of the 14 remain under observation and are expected to be discharged soon,” and urged against concluding the source of the infection before laboratory reports are received.

“In one of the affected families, only one person out of four developed symptoms. If the drinking water itself had been contaminated, we would expect multiple members of the same household to fall ill,” the official said.

Meanwhile, VMC has begun verifying private RO water plants supplying drinking water in and around the locality. Officials are checking whether operators have been carrying out periodic water quality testing, maintaining laboratory records and complying with prescribed safety standards. Action will be taken if irregularities are found.

The incident follows a major outbreak months earlier in New Rajarajeshwari Rao Pet, where 275 patients recovered and 42 remained under treatment before containment measures, including hygiene kit distribution and special monitoring across all 64 divisions, brought the situation under control.