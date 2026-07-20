Healthy V’wada medical camp treats 200 patients

VIJAYAWADA: The Healthy Vijayawada Regular Medical Camp, jointly organised by Praja Arogya Vedika and Jana Vignana Vedika, was held on Sunday at Lahari Vidya Mandir, Payakapuram. Conducted every two months on the third Sunday, the camp focused on preventive measures against chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension and stroke.

Senior physicians Dr Chava Muralikrishna and Dr B Sriharsha told patients that proper diet, disciplined lifestyle, regular check-ups and treatment adherence are vital to combat diabetes and high blood pressure. They advised participants to exercise consistently, follow medical guidance and take medicines without interruption.

Doctors examined patients and prescribed medication, while volunteers distributed tablets and insulin, explaining dosage and usage. District secretary and camp coordinator G Vijay Prakash interacted with patients and guided volunteers to address specific health needs. Leaders including V Srinivas, B Ravi, M Satya Prasad, Rangareddy, Vijitha and Bhanu Prasad took part.

Nearly 200 patients received free consultations and medicines. Organisers announced the next camp will be held on September 20, 2026, continuing efforts to provide accessible healthcare to low‑income and middle-class families.