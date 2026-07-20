Kin hold Sai’s last rites amid wait for his ashes

VIJAYAWADA: The family members of Sai Krishna, who allegedly died in a lockup at Krishnalanka police station, performed his final death ritual on Sunday despite not receiving his ashes or official confirmation of the date of his death.

Family members said they had repeatedly requested the authorities to provide Sai Krishna’s ashes and formally disclose the date of his death so that they could conduct the last rites according to tradition.

However, with neither the ashes nor the official details being made available, the family decided to proceed with the rituals.

During the ceremony, relatives paid floral tributes to Sai Krishna by placing flowers before his photograph.

They said the rituals were performed with deep sorrow as they were unable to complete the customary rites in the manner prescribed by their family traditions.

The family maintained that they had waited for the necessary information from the authorities but eventually chose not to delay the ceremonies any further.

The alleged lockup death of Sai Krishna at Krishnalanka police station has drawn significant public attention, with the case remaining under scrutiny and demands a transparent investigation.