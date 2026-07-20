VMC intensifies mosquito control surveillance

VIJAYAWADA: With the monsoon creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified anti-larval operations, fogging and awareness drives across the city.

NTR district, including VMC limits, has reported three malaria and two dengue cases so far in 2026. Health officials screened 2,27,084 blood samples for malaria and 2,342 for dengue as part of surveillance. Last year, 41 malaria and 23 dengue cases were recorded, while 2,70,951 malaria and 3,108 dengue samples were tested. In 2024, 36 malaria and 50 dengue cases were reported. Jakkampudi Colony registered the highest incidence within VMC limits.

Urban Malaria Supervisor Poorna Chand said vector control has been stepped up ahead of the peak rainy season. Daily anti-larval activities, Indoor Residual Spraying in affected areas, fogging when required and weekly ‘Dry Day’ campaigns are being carried out to eliminate stagnant water and prevent breeding.

Dr Pranit Kumar of Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, noted that malaria and dengue share early symptoms such as fever and body aches but differ in complications. Untreated malaria can damage the liver and progress to cerebral malaria, while dengue may cause bleeding, low blood pressure and a sharp fall in platelet count.

He stressed that primary prevention, sanitation, eliminating breeding sites and avoiding water stagnation remain the most effective defence. Secondary prevention includes mosquito nets, repellents and prompt medical attention for fever or body pain.