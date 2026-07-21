AP skater Chaitra Deepika selected for ISU training camp in Thailand.

VIJAYAWADA: In a moment of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh and India, Pediredla Chaitra Deepika, an accomplished International Ice and Roller Skating athlete, has been officially selected by the Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) to participate in the International Skating Union (ISU) Synchro9 Development Training Camp at the IWIS International Training Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

Chaitra Deepika earned this prestigious opportunity based on her outstanding performance, testing level, and participation in national championships.

A resident of AP, Chaitra Deepika has consistently brought laurels to the nation through her exceptional achievements in both roller and ice skating. Her remarkable accomplishments include: Bronze Medal at the 21st National Ice Skating Championship - Dehradun (2026). Two Silver Medals and One Bronze Medal at the Taiwan Open International Roller Skating Championship - 2026.