Disaster prediction bolsters effective management, says AP Special Chief Secretary Sisodia

VIJAYAWADA: RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Handlooms & Textiles), said, “Accurate prediction of a disaster in terms of its time of impact, duration and intensity is the cornerstone of effective disaster management. The better our preparedness before a disaster strikes, the lesser will be the damage to life and property,” while addressing Probationary Deputy Collectors (PDCs) undergoing induction training at the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), Mangalagiri,

Sisodia said planning for the mobilisation of manpower, materials and equipment is the second essential prerequisite for handling disasters efficiently. He stressed that disaster management is not merely about responding to emergencies but also about developing robust preparedness mechanisms well in advance. Timely early warning systems and effective communication with people living in vulnerable areas, he noted, are critical to minimising casualties and ensuring safe evacuation.

Emphasising the importance of post-disaster response, Sisodia said prompt rescue, relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures are vital for helping affected communities return to normalcy at the earliest. He underscored the need for seamless coordination among the Central Government, State Government, district administration and various line departments to ensure a swift and effective response during emergencies.