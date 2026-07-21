Education transforms future of families, says Andhra Pradesh MLA Gadde

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Monday urged district’s top students to use government support to become role models for the nation, while felicitating 175 Class 10 and Intermediate toppers at the ‘Shining Stars’ awards-2026 held at Maurice Stella College auditorium.

The State government honoured academic excellence through the initiative aimed at encouraging high achievers in school and higher secondary education.

A total of 135 Class 10 students and 40 Intermediate students who scored top marks received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each, along with a medal and certificate. MLA Gadde Rammohan, 20-Point Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar, AP Kumara and Salivahana Corporation Chairman P Eshwar, and District Library Organisation Chairman MS Baig also attended.

Recalling his own journey, Collector Lakshmisha said receiving a dictionary as a Class 5 prize and his mother’s happiness that day inspired him to pursue an IAS career. He asked students to aim for more achievements in the long run.

MLA Gadde Rammohan said education transforms families and noted that a majority of this year’s Shining Stars were girls, reflecting the CM’s focus on women empowerment.

Lanka Dinakar said students must contribute to ‘Swarnandhra’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by leveraging the new National Education Policy and government schemes. Officials from School Education, Samagra Shiksha and Intermediate departments, teachers, parents and students attended.