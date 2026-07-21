File counter on tribunal chief appointment: AP HC to govt

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Monday ruled that the appointment of retired District Judge A Bharati as Chairperson of the State Endowments Tribunal will remain subject to the court’s verdict in pending case challenging the eligibility criteria for the post.

The court directed the State government to file detailed counter affidavits explaining the appointment and adjourned hearing to next month.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Vemareddy of Kanuru in Vijayawada.

The petitioner has challenged the government’s decision to amend the eligibility criteria for the Tribunal Chairperson, reducing the qualification from a retired HC judge to a retired District Judge.

He has also questioned the relaxation of qualifications prescribed for the tribunal’s members. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, JV Phanidath, informed HC that the government had issued a G.O. on July 17 appointing A Bharati as the Tribunal Chairperson and that she was scheduled to assume charge on Monday.

He urged HC to intervene immediately, stating that an interlocutory application had also been filed in the matter.