Manipal Hospital performs Andhra Pradesh's first living donor liver transplant.

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, has successfully performed Andhra Pradesh’s first living donor liver transplant for Acute Liver Failure (ALF), marking a major milestone in advanced liver care in the State.

The life-saving procedure was carried out on a 20-year-old woman who developed acute liver failure after yellow phosphorus poisoning. As her condition deteriorated rapidly despite intensive treatment, an emergency liver transplant became her chance of survival.

The transplant was led by Prof. Dr Tom Cherian, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, along with a multidisciplinary team of critical care specialists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, anaesthesiologists and transplant coordinators. The patient is recovering well after the successful surgery.

Cherian said the procedure establishes AP’s first dedicated emergency liver transplant service for Acute Liver Failure, eliminating the need to shift critically ill patients to Chennai or Hyderabad. The hospital said the new service will provide emergency assessment, advanced critical care and liver transplantation within the State, significantly reducing treatment delays and improving survival rates for patients with acute liver failure.