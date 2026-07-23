Actress Kadambari Jethwani rejects CID charges, seeks fair probe

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the reports that the CID chargesheet submitted in the Vijayawada court clearly mentioned that the doctor turned Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani has levelled base allegations and extorted money from YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, she strongly denied all the allegations made against her and expressed confidence that she will ultimately be cleared of all accusations.

Jethwani claimed the chargesheet was based on ‘false and baseless allegations’ and alleged that investigators failed to consider her version of events during the probe. She said she and her family had suffered immense hardship for the past two-and-a-half years because of what she described as a malicious case.

Jethwani stated that the CID chargesheet primarily relied on a financial transaction of about Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant to her bank account, call records and electronic communications. She maintained that the money represented payment for work she had performed and voluntary gifts, rejecting allegations of blackmail or extortion. She also alleged that the Rs 4.5 lakh transaction had been falsely portrayed as Rs 1.32 crore in media reports.

The actor said she had rejected the complainant’s marriage proposal after learning of his alleged criminal background and claimed she had been subjected to harassment.

She asserted that witness statements cited in the investigation had been contradicted before a court and that her parents and brother had been exonerated and removed from the list of accused.

Jethwani appealed to authorities and the media to examine the evidence fairly, saying the prolonged proceedings had damaged her reputation, career and personal life. She demanded an unconditional public apology from media organisations that, according to her, published false and misleading reports, while reiterating her faith that truth would prevail.