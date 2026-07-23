Speed up preps for Navaratri fete: Durga temple EO

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams (SDMSD) Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik on Wednesday reviewed the preliminary arrangements for the annual Dasara Sharannavaratri festivals-2026 and directed officials to expedite preparations for the mega event.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the EO Chamber on the fourth floor of Mahamandapam, Seena Naik discussed arrangements for the lakhs of devotees expected to visit the temple during the festival.

The EO directed all departments to prepare comprehensive proposals, along with cost estimates, for works under their respective jurisdictions. He instructed the Vedic Committee to finalise and submit details of Goddess Durga’s daily alankarams for Dasara.

He asked officials to submit a separate report to the Endowments Commissioner listing items that require approval from the State government and the Endowments Department.

The EO stressed the need for close coordination among all departments to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivals.