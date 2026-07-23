Vijayawada: Flying Borders directors held for duping 750 overseas job aspirants

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Cybercrime police have arrested the directors of Flying Borders Consultancy, a firm accused of duping hundreds of job seekers by promising employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled jobs in the United States, Australia, UK and several European countries.

The two accused, identified as Soujanya and her husband Srinivas, were taken into custody in Hyderabad after being on the run for several days. They were produced in the Vijayawada court which gave them 14 days of remand.

According to police, several cases were registered against the consultancy and its representatives including the staff at Machavaram, Cybercrime and Ajit Singh Nagar police stations after complaints alleged that the consultancy collected around Rs 12 crore from 750 unemployed youth but failed to provide either the promised overseas jobs or refunds.

Cybercrime police found the couple diverted victims’ money into real estate, purchasing three plots in Kankipadu between 2024 and 2026. Two were registered in Srinivas’ name and one in Soujanya’s. The combined registered value of the properties is estimated at Rs 1.42 crore. Police are also verifying records at sub-registrar offices to identify properties allegedly acquired using the proceeds of the fraud.

Investigators found GST records listing Soujanya and Srinivas as directors of the consultancy, registered on September 25, 2025. Investigators found six months’ unpaid rent. Police are tracing money trail, probing others linked to it.