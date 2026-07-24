Session on freeze drying held in Vijaywada

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Chambers, in association with Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, organised an awareness session on innovative freeze drying and heat pump technology in Vijayawada on Thursday, drawing over 80 participants from the food processing, seafood, agri-business and cold chain sectors.

The session highlighted advanced preservation technologies that extend shelf-life while retaining nutrition and quality. AP Food Processing Society CEO Sekhar Babu Geddam urged industries to adopt modern processing methods to boost exports, reduce post-harvest losses and improve profitability.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President of AP Chambers, remarked, “AP is one of the largest producers of seafood, spices, and horticulture products in the country. The State’s food processing sector contributes nearly 15-20% of India’s exports, while agriculture and allied sectors account for about 30% of the State’s GDP. However, food processing remains confined to the primary sector. The government is encouraging growth in secondary and tertiary sectors, with a strong focus on value addition.”