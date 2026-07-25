Four held for construction material theft in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district police arrested four members of an interstate theft gang involved in stealing construction materials and valuables from Amaravati and recovered property worth Rs 11.91 lakh, SP Vakul Jindal said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the SP said Tadepalli police arrested Mekala Durga Prasad (22), Chalamacharla Narasimha alias Milli (20), Tumma Venkat alias Mambo (19) and Palaparti Prashanth near Gandalaiahpeta in Mangalagiri. Police also seized a goods auto used in offences.

According to the SP, the gang targeted under-construction villas, apartments, offices and Jio towers in Tadepalli and Thullur over past few months.

“Items seized from the accused include 74 bundles of copper cables, two televisions, one gold chain and the auto used in the crime. The total value of the property is Rs 11.91 lakh. Property worth another Rs 6.20 lakh is yet to be recovered from nine other suspects,” Jindal said. Efforts on to nab five absconding suspects.