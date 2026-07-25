MSME Expo-Conclave 4.0 begins in Vijayawada to support entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA: The MSME Expo – Conclave 4.0, organised under the aegis of BNI to promote young entrepreneurs and support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, was inaugurated on Friday at the SS Convention Hall in Vijayawada.

District Collector Lakshmisha and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao attended as chief guests and formally opened the expo.

Lakshmisha said such expos play a vital role in inspiring youth towards entrepreneurship and creating awareness about industrial opportunities. He stressed that while investment and technology are crucial for setting up industries, branding, packaging, and marketing are important for sustaining and expanding businesses in a competitive world.

He urged students, entrepreneurs, and business aspirants to make use of the three-day expo, which runs until July 26.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao highlighted that the economic progress of any nation depends on the growth of business and industry. Conclave 4.0 officials noted that the expo is serving as a platform for business partnerships.