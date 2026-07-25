Speed up key infrastructure projects in Capital Region: Minister Pemmasani

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has directed officials to expedite ongoing Central Government construction projects in Amaravati, stressing their importance for the capital’s development.

At his camp office in Guntur, Chandrasekhar met CPWD Chief Engineer CN Suresh and Superintending Engineer Srinivas, where they reviewed the progress of projects, and construction timelines.

Officials briefed the Minister on the upcoming Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA) project at Rayapudi village. With an estimated cost of Rs 1,299.08 crore, the project will cover 5.53 acres and involve construction of 216,032 square metre built-up area. It will include a G+13 block and a G+10 block, providing office space for nearly 8,000 officials and employees. Tenders are expected to be invited in the first week of September.

Similarly, the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) project at Inavolu village will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,234.91 crore. Spread across 17 acres, the project will cover 290,762 square metre and include 11 towers with two basements, providing 1,504 residential units. Tenders will be invited in first week of August, with both projects targeted for completion by February 2029.

The CAG office, Videsh Bhavan (Regional Passport Office), and New India Assurance building are expected to be ready by July 2028.