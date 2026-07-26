Officials told to monitor sanitation work and drain desilting across Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dyanachandra on Saturday directed officials to continuously monitor sanitation work and drain de-silting across the city to ensure cleanliness and uninterrupted rainwater flow.

The Commissioner inspected key areas including Eluru Road, Bandar Road, Inner Ring Road, Nuzvid Road, BRTS Road, Gulabitota, and Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road. Speaking to officials, he emphasized that proactive measures must be taken at all times to keep the city clean.

A special focus was placed on the outfall drain at 33 Tumu. The Commissioner instructed officials to use drones for regular inspection and ensure the immediate removal of accumulated water hyacinth and other waste. He said uninterrupted rainwater flow should be prioritized ahead of the monsoon. Department heads were told to expand drone usage and undertake de-silting not only in major drains but also in minor and medium drains across the city, clearing silt and debris regularly.

The Commissioner also visited the Anna Canteen at Gulabitota. He directed officials to maintain the highest standards of food quality and hygiene without causing any inconvenience to visitors. He also asked them to ensure uninterrupted drinking and utility water supply and to resolve any issues at the canteen immediately.

Chief Medical and Health Officer In-charge Dr. Gopal Naik, Executive Engineer Gopala Krishnamurthy, and staff accompanied.