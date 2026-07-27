Vijayawada

AMMA awards scholarships worth Rs 21 lakh to 425 students

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, attending as chief guest, handed over scholarships worth Rs 21.30 lakh and notebooks worth Rs 60,000.
The Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) distributed scholarships and study material to 425 students at a programme held at AMMA Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Sunday.
The Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) distributed scholarships and study material to 425 students at a programme held at AMMA Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo | Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) distributed scholarships and study material to 425 students at a programme held at AMMA Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Sunday.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, attending as chief guest, handed over scholarships worth Rs 21.30 lakh and notebooks worth Rs 60,000.

He said education is an invaluable asset and supporting a student lights up the future of an entire family. He praised AMMA’s efforts, noting that investing in education builds the nation’s future.

The Collector highlighted the government’s priority on education, citing welfare schemes and improved pass percentages in government schools. He also spoke about the P4 policy, under which nearly 70,000 “Bangaru families” in the district are supported by 7,000 mentors, and urged students to seize opportunities.

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