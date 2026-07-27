Durga temple in Vijayawada all set for three-day Shakambari festival

VIJAYAWADA: The annual three-day Shakambari Devi festival at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri will be held from July 27 to 29.Temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements and decorated the shrine with vegetables and fruits to mark the occasion. During the festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned with vegetables, leafy greens and fruits, symbolising prosperity, abundant harvests and timely rainfall.

“The festival is conducted for the welfare of farmers, agricultural prosperity and the well-being of society. It was introduced in 2007 after priests studied rituals at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal and has since been celebrated annually with devotion,” temple executive officer VK Seena Naik said. Despite reduced supplies due to El Niño, officials mobilised donations from farmers and traders. By Sunday evening, 32 tonnes of vegetables and greens had arrived, with four tonnes of fruits expected from Vijayawada’s Kedareswarapeta Wholesale Market.

The produce will be used for decoration and later prepared as Kadamba Prasadam for distribution to devotees.

Large crowds, including VIPs, are expected. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan, with timings unchanged. Protocol darshans have been suspended from July 26, and private vehicles restricted on the ghat road, allowing only temple buses.

Temple authorities, including Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), have invited devotees to participate and seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.