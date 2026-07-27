World Embryologists Day celebrated in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: World Embryologists was celebrated in Vijayawada on Sunday by the Embryologists Association of Andhra Pradesh, bringing together specialists and students to discuss advances in embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology).

Inaugurating the meet, Dr Mohan S. Kamath of CMC Vellore said clinical embryologists are the backbone of IVF centres, vital in helping couples overcome infertility.

Experts delivered lectures on sperm selection, embryo grading, laboratory standards and ART innovations, praising EAAP for promoting scientific learning and professional development.

EAAP president Kishore Babu said the day commemorates Louise Brown’s 1978 birth, while secretary Dr V. Lenin Babu reaffirmed commitment to training and research.

Office‑bearers announced awareness runs to promote reproductive health and infertility awareness.